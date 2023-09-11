PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Raises Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGBFree Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLGB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $24.19. 15,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,990. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

