PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

