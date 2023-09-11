PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 173 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,647,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 110,428 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FTEC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.81. 283,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $136.75. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.