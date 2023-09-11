PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

