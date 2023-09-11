Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Up 5.3%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.41. 14,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 377,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHAT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $761.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $20,869,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,172,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.