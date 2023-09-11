Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.54. 506,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,428. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $124.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,878 shares of company stock valued at $36,056,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

