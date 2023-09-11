Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 160.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

