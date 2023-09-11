Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

