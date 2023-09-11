Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 5%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $44.75. Approximately 47,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 408,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLL shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLL

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $850.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,941 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.