Piper Sandler Boosts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $47.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of BKR opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,730.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,695 shares of company stock worth $5,871,551. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 220.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 231,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

