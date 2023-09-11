Piper Sandler Trims Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price to $4.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 317.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.68. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $67,172.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 741,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,552 shares of company stock valued at $559,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

