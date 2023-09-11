Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 11th (NASDAQ:PXDT)

Pixie Dust Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 11th. Pixie Dust Technologies had issued 1,666,667 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $15,000,003 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Pixie Dust Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PXDT opened at $8.00 on Monday. Pixie Dust Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Pixie Dust Technologies Company Profile

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

