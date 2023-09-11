PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised PlayAGS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

AGS opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.13 million, a PE ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.16 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 651.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

