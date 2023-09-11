Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PSNY stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

