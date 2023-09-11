Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of POR stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

