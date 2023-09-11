Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 803,416 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,416 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Acacia Research worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth $21,050,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,997,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG remained flat at $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 93,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $356.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

