Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 338,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,000. Matthews International comprises about 1.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Matthews International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Matthews International by 196.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,285. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $471.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.42%.

In other Matthews International news, Director Aleta W. Richards purchased 1,090 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MATW. StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

