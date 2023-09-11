Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 228,277 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,000. Lantheus makes up approximately 1.8% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,042,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. 139,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,350. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

