Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 526,385 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,627. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $329.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 12,446 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,630,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 12,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,630,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,164.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,296 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,836,126 shares of company stock worth $15,531,932 in the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

