Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 158.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,890 shares during the period. Similarweb makes up about 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

NYSE SMWB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.83. 11,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.71 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 280.17%. Equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

