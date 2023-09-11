Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,259 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of V2X worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

VVX traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. V2X’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

