Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 171.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,873 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises about 4.9% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $51,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.85. 1,727,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $833,384.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

