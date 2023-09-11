Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,067 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $32,488.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,697.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,085.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $32,488.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,697.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,879. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. 54,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,764. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $505.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

