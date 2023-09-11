Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Anika Therapeutics worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. 86,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $251.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.21. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

