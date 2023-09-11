Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,981 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.68. 697,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

