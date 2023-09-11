Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 110,888 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Navigator worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navigator by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 119,355 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 344,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Navigator by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Navigator Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.78. 24,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.62. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Navigator had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Navigator’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

