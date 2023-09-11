Portolan Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 183.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,568 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy comprises about 2.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of PBF Energy worth $23,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.37. 1,664,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,734. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

