Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $10.31 Million in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 284,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Nextracker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 386,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,116. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

