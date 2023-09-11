Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $7.11 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of GFL Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GFL traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $33.02. 301,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,068. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.17. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GFL. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

