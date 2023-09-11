Portolan Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Olin by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. 440,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

