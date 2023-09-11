Portolan Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,728 shares during the period. Tecnoglass makes up about 2.7% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Tecnoglass worth $28,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.38. 156,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,110. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

