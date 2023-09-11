Portolan Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,335 shares during the period. Repay makes up 1.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Repay worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Repay by 1,458.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Repay by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5,714.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 64,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,647. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $563,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $3,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,759,722 shares of company stock worth $13,528,106. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

