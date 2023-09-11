Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 262,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 150,341 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,869,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,602.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,602.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,753 shares of company stock worth $1,937,288. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

