Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 124,051 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $70.08. 190,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,900. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 453.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

