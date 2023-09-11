Portolan Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,898 shares during the period. Couchbase makes up 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 2.49% of Couchbase worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $19.04. 310,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $883.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.36. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $80,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 440,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,665,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $746,722 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

