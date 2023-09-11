Portolan Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,257 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

