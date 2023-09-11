Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for 1.7% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,812 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,529. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,815 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

