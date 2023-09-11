Potrero Capital Research LLC Boosts Stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,631 shares during the quarter. Douglas Elliman accounts for 1.0% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.64% of Douglas Elliman worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2,050.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 742,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 638.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 598,105 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,722 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Insider Activity at Douglas Elliman

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard M. Lorber purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,248,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,794,641.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,954 shares of company stock worth $176,103. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 112,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,164. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $275.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.13 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOUG

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.