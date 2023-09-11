Potrero Capital Research LLC Buys New Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 378,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. GrafTech International comprises 1.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.15% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EAF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.40. 550,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,643. The company has a market cap of $873.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.42. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

