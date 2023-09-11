Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 393.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,839 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises approximately 3.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.11% of MP Materials worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

MP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

