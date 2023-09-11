Potrero Capital Research LLC Takes $3.73 Million Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 99,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Bel Fuse accounts for approximately 2.2% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 59,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,026. The company has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.69. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BELFB shares. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

