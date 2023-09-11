Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. 19,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 274,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prime Medicine

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 72,897 shares of company stock worth $1,092,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 207.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 1,375,093 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 27.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after buying an additional 526,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 219.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 415,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 124.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 299,963 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

