Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Holdings Increased by Legion Partners Asset Management LLC

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Primo Water comprises approximately 10.8% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $36,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.96. 408,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

