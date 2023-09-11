Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. 3M reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

