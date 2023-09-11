Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $70.62 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $70.62 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00015053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,711.18 or 1.00021352 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.96357081 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,789,357.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

