ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.96.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

PRQR stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 1,427.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

