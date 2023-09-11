PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280,144 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of PROS worth $22,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PROS by 302.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.75. 176,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,158. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $72,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $289,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

