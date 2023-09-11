ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $18.09. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 14,854,637 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
