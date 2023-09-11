ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $18.09. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 14,854,637 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,305,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,727,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

