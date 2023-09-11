QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $119.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $74.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

