Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Radian Group stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Radian Group by 854.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

